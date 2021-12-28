COVID vaccination: Children aged 15-18 yrs can register on CoWin from Jan 1

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Children aged between 15 to 18 years can register online on CoWin from January 1 or can register onsite at the vaccination centres to receive Covaxin shots from January 3, said Union Health Ministry.

"Both walk-in and Online registration (through CoWIN) facilities to be made available for 15-18 years," as per the Health Ministry.

While, precautionary dose for Health care workers (HCWs), Frontline workers (FLWs) and people of 60+ age group with co-morbidities will be rolled out from January 10, added the health ministry.

Doctor Certificate/Prescription is not required to establish co-morbidity. It has been advised for 60+ persons to consult with their doctors before opting for a precaution dose.

States have been advised to establish separate dedicated Covid Vaccination Centers for 15-18 Yrs age group; Separate Vaccination team and separate queues for 15-18 age group to be maintained at all other CVCs.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said that Children aged between 15 to 18 who are eligible for vaccination from January 3 next year will only be administered doses of the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Union Health Ministry, dedicated centres can be established for the same.

The sources further said that the ministry has advised States and Union Territories to train vaccinators for the exercise.

On December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 15-18 years will start from January 3.

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use for those between 12-18 years, sources had said. (ANI)