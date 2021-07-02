COVID vaccination for 18-44 age group begins in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 2 (ANI): The COVID-19 vaccination drive for age group 18-44 commenced in Telangana on Thursday (July 1), the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Dr G Srinivasa Rao informed.

"Around 100 vaccination centres have been set up for vaccinating 2,000 people per centre. 241 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and 604 dedicated vaccination centres have been established for vaccinating around 500 people in each centre per day," he told ANI.



He added that those belonging to age group 18-44 will have to register themselves through the CoWin portal in advance, and walk-in candidates will only be entertained in rural areas.

Further, Rao told that over 1.10 crore doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered in the state as of Thursday.

"Telangana is dealing with the vaccination in a very strategic manner. We are vaccinating people from High-risk groups/super spreaders. Till date, nearly about 45 lakh doses of vaccine have been administered only to people from High-risk groups," he added. (ANI)

