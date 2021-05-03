COVID vaccination suspended for 45 yrs and above as stocks run out: BMC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI): Amidst a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday said that vaccination for those aged 45 years and above will be closed on Monday, while vaccination for 18 to 44 years will continue only at five centers.

Only those who have registered themselves in CoWIN app and who have been given the prescribed immuniwation centre and time (slot) would be given the jab.



Earlier, the Municipal Corporation listed Nair Hospital, BKC jumbo Covid Centre, Cooper Hospital, Seven Hills Hospital, and the Rajawadi hospital to administer the vaccine doses.

Maharashtra reported 56,647 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin on Sunday. However, the death toll touched 70,284 with 669 new deaths.

As the COVID-19 cases see a rampant surge in the country, India registered 3,92,448 new cases, 3,07,865 recoveries and 3,689 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID cases recorded across the country is 1,95,57,457. (ANI)

