Covid victim's body ferried on tractor in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 17 (ANI): In an apparent case of medical apathy, a COVID-19 infected body in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon was transported to the crematorium on a tractor in Dongargaon village.

As no vehicles were arranged by the district administration to pick up the corpses of COVID-19 victims in Dongargaon and the family of the infected patient was asked to bring the vehicle, they loaded the body in a tractor and took it to the crematorium

Rajnandgaon's Chief Medical Officer Mithlesh Chaudhary said that it is not appropriate to keep the dead body a COVID victim at hospital, and the incident might have taken place in hurry.



"Nagar Panchayat CMO has been informed regarding the victim's body. Arrangements are being done for cremation. It may have happened in a hurry that body was sent in another vehicle," said Mithlesh Chaudhary, Chief Medical Officer, Rajnandgaon.



On Wednesday, the bodies of four COVID-19 patients were allegedly taken in a Nagar Panchayat's garbage van for cremation here.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,24,303 active COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, while the cumulative cases of the infection have gone up to 3,86,529. The death toll in the state has mounted to 5,580. (ANI)

