COVID19: Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board announces closing of vegetable markets till March 31

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus scare, the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board on Thursday issued an order saying that all vegetable markets will remain closed till March 31.

"All farmers/vegetable markets shall remain closed till March 31 to avoid large gatherings in view of coronavirus," read the order issued by the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board.

So far, a total of 169 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country.

Three persons have died from the disease. (ANI)