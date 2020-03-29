COVID19 lockdown: Delhi Police uses its delivery network to get food, essentials to people

New Delhi [India], Mar 29 (ANI): In their bid to ensure that people in the city do not go to sleep hungry, Delhi Police have formed their own delivery networks to ensure that food and essential items reach those who are in need.

On Sunday, upon receiving a call from a 73-year-old woman living in Saidulaja area who had nothing to eat and no money with her to purchase food, the Delhi police immediately delivered flour, rice, and other grocery items. They also helped her financially.

"Due to the coronavirus lockdown, many people are finding it difficult to get essential items. Food delivery networks have been established in the city with assistance from Delhi Police. There was a need to help them through our network which is in touch with the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) etc," AM Ali, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Licensing said on Sunday.

"This food delivery network evolved from a genuine human response and was facilitated by the Delhi Police network," he said while adding that several RWAs and good samaritans across Delhi have been approaching the police with a desire to help.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has been on their toes day and night to provide free food to people living at Rain Baseras (shelters) across the city.

"The volunteers from the government are ensuring that our hands are sanitised and each one of us gets food," said one of the people living at one of the night shelters in RK Puram. (ANI)

