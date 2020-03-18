COVID19: Maharashtra Health Minister announces 3 new testing labs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday announced three new testing laboratories for coronavirus, during his visit to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune.

"The government has arranged three new testing laboratories in the city and eight such testing centres will be set up in the next few days, which will be able to test 180-250 samples per centre," Tope said.

Meanwhile, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Nagpur District Collector ordered the shut down of liquor shops, restaurants and paan shops till March 31 with an immediate effect.

This comes a day after authorities shut down all parks and gardens of Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) till March 31.

The Maharashtra government had earlier directed all tiger reserves, sanctuaries and national parks to remain closed till the end of this month.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country as of now with 38 positive cases of the novel coronavirus. Till now, the state has reported one death from the disease.

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday said that the number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 151, including 25 foreign nationals. (ANI)

