COVID19: People from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia prohibited to enter India, says Lav Aggarwal

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, on Tuesday said that the entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia have been barred with immediate effect to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

"Travel of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines, and Malaysia to India is prohibited with immediate effect," Aggarwal said at a press conference.

He also said, "The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has strongly appealed that the private laboratories should offer COVID-19 diagnosis at no cost."

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday has confirmed 137 positive cases for COVID-19.Three people have died of the infection and 33 people have been discharged so far. (ANI)

