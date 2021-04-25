COVID's 2nd wave testing our patience, capacity to bear pain: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the second wave of COVID-19 is testing our patience and capacity to bear the pain.

During the 76th episode of the 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme, the Prime Minister lauded the health workers and doctors for fighting a major battle against the infection.

"I am speaking to you at a time when COVID-19 is testing our patience and capacity to bear pain. Many of our loved ones left us untimely. After successfully tackling 1st wave, the nation's morale was high, it was confident but this storm (2nd wave) has shaken the nation," PM Modi said.

"To tackle this wave of COVID, I have held meetings with experts from many fields like pharma industry, oxygen production etc," he said.

"Our health workers and doctors are currently fighting a major battle against COVID-19. In the past year, they have had several kinds of experiences about the pandemic," he added.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

It is broadcast on the entire network of AIR ( All India Radio) and Doordarshan and also on the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App. (ANI)