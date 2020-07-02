Cow injured after biting crude bomb in Andhra's Chittoor dies

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): The cow, which got severely injured after biting a crude bomb in Chittoor district's Panjani area, has died.

"The cow which suffered injuries on June 28, died on Wednesday. The cow had mistakenly bitten a crude bomb in the forest area near Kogileru village. It was sent to Tirupati for better treatment. However, it could not survive. Doctors said that the cow could not eat food and later died," Lokesh Reddy, Panjani police station sub-inspector told ANI over the phone.

"The police have sent three persons - Kogileru Chinna, who placed crude bomb for catching wild boars, Subrahmanyam, the crude bomb maker and Somaiah, the supplier of the crude bomb are sent to remand custody," he said.

Earlier, a case has been registered in the incident under relevant sections of the Prevention of Animal Cruelty Act and Explosives Act. (ANI)

