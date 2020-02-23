Cow-sheds to be made 'profitable entities' in MP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): The government-appointed select committee on cows will make all-out efforts for making the cow-sheds profitable entities and simultaneously provide employment to rural youth.

The committee under the chairmanship of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's brother Laxman Singh on Sunday mulled on various steps that are required to be taken regarding it. BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma and district officials also participated in the meeting.

"We will make cow sheds profitable entities as gas procured from these centres could be used for cooking purposes. When cow dung and urine will reap profits then their killing will stop. We will seek suggestions from the public on the issue. It will also generate employment for rural youth," Singh said after the meeting.

"This year we will open 1000 cow sheds out of which 350 are already operational. Next year, we are planning to open 3000 more cow sheds. The women self-help groups will play a critical role," he added.

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said that there is a huge demand for cow milk, cow urine and cow dung.

"We discussed how to increase the production of cow urine and cow dung. There is a need for a law on the smuggling of cows. The police should act strictly against the cow smugglers," Sharma said. (ANI)

