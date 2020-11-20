Cow slaughter ban will be reality in Karnataka in near future: BJP's CT Ravi

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 20 (ANI): BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi on Friday said that cow slaughter ban would be a reality in Karnataka in the near future.



In a tweet, Ravi said, "Cow Slaughter Ban will be a reality in Karnataka in the near future. I have asked Animal Husbandry Minister Sri @PrabhuChavanBJP to get "The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter & Preservation of Cattle Bill" passed in the Cabinet and present the same in upcoming Assembly Session."

Responding to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's allegation on Friday that "Love Jihad" is a word manufactured by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to divide the nation and disturb communal harmony, Ravi said, "Dividing Nation and disturbing communal harmony is the sole domain of CONgress. Yes, marriage is a matter of personal liberty, nobody disputes this. But why should Sunita always become Shabnam after marrying Salman? If it is true love, why should Hindu be forced to convert to Islam?"

"Love Jihad is a word manufactured by the BJP to divide the nation and disturb communal harmony. Marriage is a matter of personal liberty, bringing a law to curb it is completely unconstitutional and it will not stand in any court of law. Jihad has no place in love," Gehlot earlier tweeted. (ANI)

