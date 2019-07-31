Cow smugglers open fire, thrash locals in Alwar

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], July 31 (ANI): Around four cow smugglers opened fire and beat up two locals in Alwar's Pahari village on Tuesday night.

As per preliminary information, the smugglers were taking away around 10 to 15 cows with them.

When locals intercepted them to inquire about the cows, one of the smugglers opened fired on them, police said.

Following the incident, one of the smugglers was captured and beaten up by locals. One villager and smuggler have been admitted to a hospital.

"A man called Salim sustained serious injuries on his head and chest. We are sending him for a computed tomography (CT) scan. If it is a head injury then it can be critical. The patient is semi-conscious," a doctor said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

