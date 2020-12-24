'CoWIN': IT Ministry launches challenge for strengthening COVID-19 vaccine intelligence network

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Wednesday announces the 'Grand Challenge for Strengthening 'CoWIN' the COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network', a digitalised platform for the effective national rollout and scaling up of the COVID Vaccine Distribution System.

As per a statement, winners of the challenge will get rewards totaling Rs 3.85 Crores.

Registration starts today and is open for participants till 15th January 2021.

At the launch of the platform, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad invited innovators and startups for the grand challenge to strengthen the CoWIN platform for the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination program across India.

The challenge will be launched on the MSH (MeitY Startup Hub) portal, a collaborative platform developed under the aegis of MeitY towards building meaningful synergies in the Indian tech startup space.



Innovative startups and emerging technology specialists have been invited to augment and scale the CoWIN platform.

As per the statement, the MoHFW has identified seven focus areas of technology development to address the likely limitations associated with a complete and effective vaccine distribution system (VDS) and its seamless administration across India.

The top 5 applicants will be provided the CoWINAPIs (Application Programming Interface) to prove the efficacy of their solutions for possible integration with the platform.

"Each shortlisted applicant at this stage stands a chance to win Rs 2 Lakhs covering their logistical requirements. The solutions once integrated with the platform through open APIs will be assessed for robustness and scalability," the statement said.

The top 2 contestants from the challenge will be rewarded with Rs 40 Lakh and 20 Lakh respectively after the successful migrations of the developed solutions on the cloud on which the CoWINis hosted. (ANI)

