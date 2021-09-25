CoWin vaccination certificates to have full date of birth for international travellers: NHA CEO

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): People who have taken both doses of Covid-19 vaccines and want to travel abroad will have a CoWin vaccination certificate with their full date of birth, as per Dr. RS Sharma, the CEO of National Health Authority (NHA).

The date will follow the "yyyy-mm-dd" (Year-Month-Day) format and it will be as per World Health Organization (WHO) standards for international travellers.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Sharma said, "As the world is slowly opening up for business and travel, we are working continously to ensure that international travellers can travel stress-free. This new feature and the format of date of birth will be in "yyyy-mm-dd" format as per the WHO standards for international travellers."



He said that everyone travelling abroad can update their vaccination certificates on CoWin by entering their date of birth as per their passports and downloading the certificates again.

"Currently we collected only the year of birth which is reflected as the age of a person in the certificate," added Dr. Sharma.

United Kingdom on September 22 issued its new travel guidelines to include Indian-made version of the AstraZeneca vaccine in its updated list of approved COVID-19 vaccines. The recognition of Covishield has come after strong criticism over UK's initial refusal to recognize the vaccine. (ANI)

