CPCB deploys 50 teams to check air pollution in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): In view of the upcoming winter season, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has deployed 50 teams for inspection in Delhi-NCR.

The CPCB has also urged the State Pollution Control Board to deploy teams on the field.

"CPCB will be deploying 50 teams for inspection in Delhi-NCR, starting October 15, 2020. We have asked the State Pollution Control Board to deploy teams on the field for checking compliance to various directions given by us," said the CPCB on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said that 95 per cent of air pollution in the city is due to local factors.

He said that offenders, who found bypassing the CPCB directives during the inspection, will be punished.



"50 teams of CPCB deployed in Delhi-NCR will inspect pollution-causing activities. 95 per cent of air pollution in the city is due to local factors like dust, construction and biomass burning. All offenders will be punished. We must also do our bit by minimising the use of personal vehicles," he said.

In a tweet, Javadekar said, "Stubble burning contributes only 4 per cent of pollutants in the environment of Delhi, rest is due to local factors like dust, construction and biomass burning."

The teams will visit Delhi and adjoining and nearby cities such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, Jhajjar, Panipat and Sonepat.

Air quality deteriorated further in the national capital on Thursday with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere.



Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 366 in ITO, 309 in RK Puram, 313 in Anand Vihar, and 339 in Wazirpur, all four in the 'very poor' category, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data. (ANI)

