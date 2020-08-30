CPDS to conduct webinar `Balochistan- Quest for Self Determination'

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The Centre for Policy and Development Studies (CPDS) is conducting a webinar on the topic `Balochistan- Quest for Self Determination, an Analysis' on Sunday.

Arun Lakshman, Director of CPDS will moderate the session, while Tilak Devashar, a Member of National Security Advisory Board will deliver the keynote address.

Other panellists of the webinar are Prof Naela Quadri Baloch, Chairperson of Baloch People's Congress and one of the prominent leaders of Balochistan movement; Munir Mengal, President of Baloch Voice Association, a Paris-based NGO; and Mama Qadeer, the Vice Chairman of Voice of Baloch Missing Persons.

Prof Naela Quadri Baloch and Munir Mengal are in exile. Baloch is currently living in Vancouver, Canada while Mengal is living in Paris.

The webinar will be held on August 30, from 6.00 pm to 8.00 pm (Indian Standard Time).

Human rights activists from across the globe have confirmed their participation, said a release issued by CPDS. (ANI)

