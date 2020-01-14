CPI accuses BJP of having no rational argument to counter opposition over CAA, NRC

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): CPI General Secretary D Raja has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of having no rational argument to counter the Opposition over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

D Raja told ANI that, "BJP has no other rational argument to counter the Opposition. Opposition parties are taking up genuine issues. It is not just opposition parties, the people are raising the issue across the country and BJP has no answer. The Prime Minister has no answer, moreover, the Home Minister does not have an answer. They resort to abuses and taking Pakistan's name, it will make Pakistan happy."

"The answer to the argument is an argument. CAA is anti-constitutional. BJP can not justify it, RSS can not justify it and that is the point to be admitted. Opposition parties are demanding that CAA must be repealed," D Raja added.

Taking a jibe at the 'unity' of the Opposition, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said that the parties stand exposed as major outfits like the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) kept away from the Congress-led meeting on CAA.

Launching a scathing attack on the parties, Prasad further said that their resolution must have made Pakistan happy. "CAA is a chance to expose the barbaric treatment of minorities in Pakistan," he added. (ANI)

