CPI accuses private airlines of increasing fares, demands Civil Aviation Minister's intervention

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI): The Communist Party of India National Secretariat on Monday accused private airlines of increasing their fares disproportionately during the festival season and demanded the Union Civil Aviation Minister's intervention to control the prices.

The statement said, "The party wants to draw the attention of the Union Civil Aviation Minister as during the Holi festival, the private airlines are squeezing the common passengers by increasing the airfare between prominent state capitals and major cities. In most of the cases, airfare has gone up triple times comparing with normal charges or non-festivity periods."

"It seems the private airlines are violating the agreement with the government. A ticket booked in advance for March 7 from Mumbai to Lucknow is costing Rs 15,305 as compared to around Rs 6,000 in normal days by Go Air. Similarly, the charges of Indigo between Delhi to Lucknow are Rs 9,047 for March 7 while Go Air is charging Delhi to Lucknow Rs 8,867 for March 7," the statement added. (ANI)

