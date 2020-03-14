CPI demands immediate release of all political detainees in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Saturday welcomed the revocation of the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) imposed on National Conference chief and former CM of J&K Farooq Abdullah and demanded the immediate release of all political detainees in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The CPI has demanded the release of all the political detainees in Jammu and Kashmir. It is good that the government issued orders to revoke detention of Farooq Abdullah, but what about the release of Farooq's son Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. Why are not releasing the other political detainees," D Raja CPI General Secretary told ANI on Saturday.

The government on Friday issued orders to revoke detention of National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, who was detained under the Public Safety Act following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Commenting upon the Delhi government and several state governments passing a resolution against the implementation of the process of National Population Register (NPR) enumeration in their state, D Raja said: "What Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha is not convincing at all. Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NPR and National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be seen as one entity. They can be not de-linked from each other. Hence, several states refuse to implement the current form of NPR."

The Centre on Thursday reiterated that no documents would be needed for NPR and there will be no 'D' (doubtful) category.

"I am again repeating that no documents will be needed for the NPR. All the information asked is optional. Nobody has to fear from the process of NPR. There will be no 'D' (doubtful) category," Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Last month, the Centre had said that during the updation of NPR, "no verification is done to find individuals whose citizenship is doubtful." (ANI)

