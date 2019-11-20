CPI Kerala secy criticises police for arresting 2 CPM activists in UAPA case

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): CPI Kerala state secretary Kanam Rajendran on Wednesday criticised the state police for arresting two CPM activists in connection with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case, saying "CPI has no obligation to support all police actions."

Speaking to ANI, he said, "All the evidence released by the police cannot be trusted. The real culprits have come out despite police evidence and sentencing them to life imprisonment. The CPI has no obligation to support all police actions."

"The government policy is against UAPA," he added.

According to a report, Alan Suhaib and Taha Fazal, both branch committee members of CPM, were put behind bars on alleged charges of distributing pamphlets condemning the killing of four Maoists in Palakkad district. (ANI)

