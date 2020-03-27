CPI leader writes to PM, seeks transport for migrant workers

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): CPI MP Binoy Viswam on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking transport for the migrant labourers who are on their journey to their villages on foot and to ensure the safe return of these workers.

"Various media outlets from across the country have reported that these migrant workers are being forced to embark on long journeys on foot to reach their villages. The plight of these workers must be recognised and government at the centre and states must collectively provide transport to ensure the safe return of these workers to their villages," Viswam wrote in the letter.

According to the central government, the cases of COVID-19 are on a rise every day. So far, there have been 640 active cases of a novel coronavirus in India, which includes 66 recoveries and 17 fatalities.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 724 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

