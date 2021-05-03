CPI-M leads on 56 seats in Kerala Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) is leading on 56 seats in Kerala Assembly elections as counting of votes underway in the state. While Congress rinning with 23 seats so far.

The counting for 140 seats in the state has begun today at 8 am with COVID-19 protocol in place. The Election Commission has made necessary arrangements for counting, which is taking place amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The polling in the state was held in a single phase on April 6.



The counting of votes has also started today for the high-stakes Assembly polls in - Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the Union territory of Puducherry adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

The counting is done under the shadow of a raging coronavirus pandemic to elect their next governments.

The EC has made elaborate arrangements for smooth and safe counting in 822 Assembly constituencies in five States/UT and for by-polls in 4 parliamentary constituencies and 13 assembly constituencies across 13 states. (ANI)

