CPI (M) to launch 10-day campaign to safeguard democracy: Yechuri

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury announced a 10-day long campaign starting September 14.

The campaign will continue till September 24 and aims at "safeguarding democracy".

"The Central Committee called for an all-India campaign from September 14-24 against the

burdens being imposed on people's livelihood and to safeguard democracy, democratic rights, secularism and the Indian Constitution will be observed through various forms all across the country and culminate in state level public meetings and rallies," said Yechury.

Yechury expressed concerns over the murder of two Dalit minors in Uttar Pradesh and said that the Polit Bureau noted with concern the big rise in atrocities against women by over 15

per cent in 2021, while conviction rates are low.

He also stressed that the recent horrific case of gang rape and murder of two Dalit minors in Uttar Pradesh is a reflection of the collapse of security of women in that state.



"The Polit Bureau decided that the Party will work to develop its independent strength, strengthen and forge unity of Left and Democratic forces. The CPI(M) shall join the efforts to bring together secular democratic parties in defence of the Indian Constitution; democracy; democratic rights and civil liberties of the people and safeguarding the secular democratic character of the Indian republic," he said.

He also called out the Central government and noted that the Indian economy continues to be on a downslide.

"Despite the hype of the Modi government propaganda, the Indian economy continues to

be in a downslide. International rating agency Fitch slashed India's economic growth

forecast for FY-23 from 7.8 to 7 per cent. The data put out by the World Bank shows

that India's annual growth over 2020, 2021 and 2022 was a mere 0.8 per cent in real

terms," he added.

Yechury questioned the BJP for distorting history on Hyderabad liberation and said, "On September 17, 1948, the Nizam of Hyderabad surrendered and the erstwhile State became a part of the Indian union. The BJP has declared to observe this day and the whole year following with its narrative of 'liberation' day. Its objective is clearly aimed to rouse communal passions by claiming 'liberation' from Muslim rule and in the process deliberately distorting and rewriting of history." (ANI)

