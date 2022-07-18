CPI MP Binoy Viswam gives suspension of business notice in RS to discuss Agnipath scheme

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Communist Party of India MP Binoy Viswam has given the suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 over the Centre's 'Agnipath Scheme' and demands discussion on it.'

In this notice, Viswam said, "I hereby serve notice under rule 267 for Suspension of proceedings of the house today, June 18, 2022, and to discuss the urgent matter mentioned below: The 'Agnipath Scheme' launched on June 14, 2022, to recruit 'Agniveers' in the defence forces on a 4- year contractual basis was received with large scale protests by the youth of India. These protests engulfed the entire country with some even losing their lives."

"This scheme raises serious concerns about the efficiency and functioning of armed forces in the country as well as the rights of those who dedicate their life to the service of the nation. The scheme perpetrates a grave injustice to young aspirants who wish to serve in the armed forces as now only an opportunity for temporary service of 4 years with no benefits is on offer. The future employment of ex-servicemen is already a serious concern as is evidenced by the large unfulfillment in current reservation quotas across various Central Government jobs for ex-servicemen," Viswam wrote.

He further wrote, "In addition, the large contingent of military-trained youth without employment opportunities can lead to devastating consequences as society becomes more militarized in the future. The armed forces are a matter of national pride and integrity with rigorous training to ensure quality and efficiency but under this scheme training periods have been abridged to a fraction of their regular and there is serious doubt about the competence of those recruited through the scheme. Given the importance of the issue and its impact on India's security, it is imperative that the business of the house be suspended and this issue taken up for discussion."



The government in June unveiled its new Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers across the three services. The new defence recruitment reform, which has been cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security, will come into effect immediately, and the soldiers recruited under the scheme will be called Agniveers.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence today and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session.

This session is important given the fact that the Presidential Election and the Vice Presidential Election will be held during this period. The Presidential Election will also be held on Monday while the Vice Presidential election will be held on August 6.

Price rise, Agneepath scheme and unemployment are some of the issues which are likely to be raised by the Opposition during the Monsoon session.

Various Bills including Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill are likely to be taken up in the session. (ANI)

