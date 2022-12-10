CPI MP Binoy Viswam writes to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy stating failure of administration in handling Cyclone Mandous in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam on Saturday wrote to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy stating the failure of his administration in handling the Mandous Cyclone in Andhra Pradesh.

"I read your statement that the district administration in all districts is alerted to take up relief activities for the people. Respected CM, I am sorry to tell you that I could see nothing of that nature anywhere in the places I visited," read the letter written to CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam said that he along with the party comrades visited various towns and villages where the people are badly affected by the heavy rains and cyclone.

"I am in Kadapa, your home district. I came here to participate in the padayatra organised by CPI demanding the promised steel plant, of which the foundation stone was laid by you on the 23rd of December 2019. But we were forced to postpone the padayatra due to the cyclone Mandous that has hit various districts of Andhra Pradesh. From today morning, I, along with my party comrades, visited various towns and villages where the people are badly affected by the heavy rains and cyclone. I read your statement that the district administration in all districts is alerted to take up relief activities for the people. Respected CM, I am sorry to tell you that I could see nothing of that nature anywhere in the places I visited," said Binoy Viswam in a letter to CM Andhra Pradesh.

CPI MP alleged that the district collector did not respond to the messages sent to him.



"In the evening in the district Headquarters of Kadapa, I tried to meet the district collector. Our party leader Easwarayya tried several times and sent messages to the collector. But the honourable collector had no courtesy even to respond" CPI MP alleged in a letter to CM Andhra Pradesh," he alleged.

MP Viswam further said that They had no idea about the relief measures and the whereabouts of the higher officials.

"We visited his camp office around 5:30 pm. The camp office was deserted. In another building which was the section for disaster management works, we could only see a superintendent and three of his colleagues sitting idle. They had no idea about the relief measures and the whereabouts of the higher officials. It is so painful to see that under your government, the disaster management system has completely failed. The poor people suffering from natural calamities have no doors to knock at," read the letter.

He further urged the Chief Minister to take the necessary possible steps and to make an inquiry about the performance of the district administration.

"As an activist of the CPI, I felt it my duty to inform you, the Chief Minister, about what I saw in your own home district. I expect that you understand the seriousness of the situation and try to take necessary possible steps and to make an inquiry about the performance of your district administration, during these challenging days" Viswam wrote. (ANI)

