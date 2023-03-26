CPI MP calls on parties to come together to defeat RSS-BJP "game plan"

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam on Saturday urged all political parties, which are committed to democracy, to come together to resist and defeat the RSS-BJP game plan.

Viswam urged all like-minded parties to defeat the alleged larger conspiracy of the BJP and RSS to undermine all democratic institutions and norms in the country.

The CPI MP made the remark while inaugurating the delegate session of the 30th conference of the Bengal Provincial Bank Employees Association on Saturday.



Speaking on this occasion, Viswam said, "The working class at this critical juncture should understand the need for unity and struggle. The same forces, who are bent on privatising the banks and PSUs, now attempt to mortgage the country's heart and soul to the Adanis."

"India is witnessing a situation where the politics of the extreme right hold hands together with the greed of the super-rich. Together, they pose the biggest threat to democracy, secularism and the basic structures of the constitution. They should be fought back at any cost," he said.

The CPI MP's remarks came a day after the Lok Sabha secretariat on Friday issued a notice stating Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi was a Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad in Kerala.

The Surat court had on Thursday held 52-year-old Rahul Gandhi guilty of criminal defamation over his "why all thieves have Modi surname" remark of 2019. (ANI)

