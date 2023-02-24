CPI MP writes to Civil Aviation Minister Scindia over rise in flight takeoff delays, emergency landings

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has written a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia regarding the alarming increase in flight takeoff delays and emergency landings in recent times.

He urged the minister to institute a high-level enquiry commission.

Viswam in the letter said that the latest event today when the Calicut-Dammam Air India flight made an emergency landing in Trivandrum due to some damage in the plane's hydraulic gear, all the 176 passengers onboard made a narrow escape.



Viswam added, "I am writing to bring to your attention the alarming increase in flight takeoff delays and emergency landings that has occurred in the last 6 months, which brings forth severe concerns in the travel needs and safety of the passengers. Several news reports state that hundreds of flights have failed to take off on time for various reasons."

"Majority of these occur due to the airline operators' failure to inspect flight conditions before takeoff regularly. Such airline carriers are only concerned about making super profits. The safety of the people must be given priority over such super profits," he added.

The CPI MP further said in a letter that the 1937 Aircraft Rules had made clear guidelines regarding the proper checks that have to be made before each flight takes off. Both external and internal examinations are to be mandated as per law by the aircraft operators on this behalf.

During such checks, operators must be mindful of all facets of safety. They have to inspect the aircraft for any anomalies that could render it unsafe to fly.

"Given the circumstances, I urge you to look into this matter with the utmost urgency so as to ensure the safe and proper running of our airways. I also request that a high-level enquiry commission be instituted to look into all the details of aircraft maintenance and passenger safety," he added. (ANI)

