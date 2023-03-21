CPI MP writes to PM Modi, seeks support for famers amid unseasonal rains

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam on Tuesday demanded that the government should provide a relief package for farmers affected by the unseasonal rains and hailstorms and heavy winds.

Party MP on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the recent damage of crops due to unseasonal rains in various parts of the country and said, "I am writing to you to request urgent action by the Union Government to support the farmers of our country. This week, North and Central India have seen unseasonal rains, hailstorms, and heavy winds. Crops of wheat, mustard, chana, sugarcane, and seasonal vegetables have been severely damaged and famers are facing huge losses."

The weather change in various parts of the country has increased the problems of local farmers as heavy rain accompanied by strong wind and hail damaged crops in the region.

Farmers gathered at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital and organized a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' on Monday. Security arrangements were increased to ensure that the event goes smoothly. The Delhi Traffic Police had issued an advisory to avoid inconvenience to public.

A Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) delegation met Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday over their various demands including legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price and other issues.



Binoy Viswam further in his letter wrote, "I am constrained to note that the promises made by the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana are absent in these distressing times. Keeping in mind the Union Government's promises of making the agriculture sector "farmer-centric", I call upon the Government to announce a relief package of at Icast Rs. 15,000/per acre for affected farmers."

"I trust that this issue will be taken up on priority by the Government and appropriate action will be taken," he added.

Earlier, Lalitpur in Bundelkhand district of Uttar Pradesh witnessed unseasonal rainfall accompanied by a hailstorm on Saturday, damaging fields and sown crops in the region.

On March 7 the sudden change in the weather conditions in Madhya Pradesh hit the farmers hard as their crops were damaged due to the heavy rain and hailstorm.

Previously on March 6, farmers suffered losses after unseasonal rain lashed the Nashik district of Maharashtra. Crops like wheat, gram, maize, banana, and tomato suffered massive damage according to reports.

In February this year, farmers in Tamil Nadu's districts of Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladudhurai were affected by crop loss due to the incessant rainfall. (ANI)

