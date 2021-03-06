CPI supports agitating farmers, says party's Andhra state secretary

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (CPI) Andhra Pradesh state secretary K Ramakrishna on Saturday said that their party is extending full support to the farmers' agitation which completes 100 days today.

While addressing the media here, Ramakrishna demanded the Centre government to immediately repeal the three farm laws.

The farmers' protest against the Central government's three farm laws has entered its 100th day on Saturday.



Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Ramakrishna also slammed Andhra Pradesh's Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath over the raising the state's debt.

"The state had debts of Rs 95000 crores by the time of bifurcation of the state. Chandrababu Naidu in his 5 years of rule raised debts of 1.30 lakh crores. But the present YSRCP government has raised debts of 1.5 lakh crores in just 20 months rule. No development works are taken up. No projects are completed. Then what for those debt amounts are raised and where they are spent," Ramakrishna said.

He also demanded the state government to produce a white paper on the borrowings. (ANI)

