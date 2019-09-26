CPI(M) asks Maradu builders to return flat owners' money

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): CPI(M) on Thursday asked the builders to return money to the owners of the flats violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms in Ernakulam's Maradu and said there was no choice other than demolishing the condos as per the Supreme Court order.

Addressing a press conference here, CPI (M) Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan asked the builders of the apartments to return the money of flat owners and threatened to take legal action if they fail to do so.

"The Supreme Court has taken a strong stand (on the issue). The state government has to implement the order. Builders should return the amount which was given by flat owners. If builders aren't doing it, the government will have to take legal action," the CPI (M) leader said.

He further stated that opposition parties were trying to spread misinformation among the public on the issue.

"The government does not have any other choice than to implement the order. When we're trying to implement its order, the opposition is trying to tell people that we are against them," he said.

On May 8, the apex court ordered the state government to demolish the buildings CRZ rules in Maradu area in Ernakulam, Kerala. The court on September 23 reprimanded the government for not acting on its order and allegedly allowing multi-storey buildings to come up illegally in a coastal zone and said it will fix responsibility on the erring officials involved in such kind of construction.

The court also said it was "shocked" that the construction was allowed in a high-tide area in Kerala, where devastating floods occurred a month back.

Earlier today, the government cut water and electricity lines of four building and the police registered a criminal case against three builders of apartments in Maradu. On Wednesday, the state government announced to register a criminal case against the builders of flats for violating CRZ norms.

As many as 400 flats will be demolished on the court's order. (ANI)

