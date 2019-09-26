CPI (M) state secretary Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (File photo)
CPI (M) state secretary Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (File photo)

CPI(M) asks Maradu builders to return flat owners' money

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 15:44 IST

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): CPI(M) on Thursday asked the builders to return money to the owners of the flats violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms in Ernakulam's Maradu and said there was no choice other than demolishing the condos as per the Supreme Court order.
Addressing a press conference here, CPI (M) Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan asked the builders of the apartments to return the money of flat owners and threatened to take legal action if they fail to do so.
"The Supreme Court has taken a strong stand (on the issue). The state government has to implement the order. Builders should return the amount which was given by flat owners. If builders aren't doing it, the government will have to take legal action," the CPI (M) leader said.
He further stated that opposition parties were trying to spread misinformation among the public on the issue.
"The government does not have any other choice than to implement the order. When we're trying to implement its order, the opposition is trying to tell people that we are against them," he said.
On May 8, the apex court ordered the state government to demolish the buildings CRZ rules in Maradu area in Ernakulam, Kerala. The court on September 23 reprimanded the government for not acting on its order and allegedly allowing multi-storey buildings to come up illegally in a coastal zone and said it will fix responsibility on the erring officials involved in such kind of construction.
The court also said it was "shocked" that the construction was allowed in a high-tide area in Kerala, where devastating floods occurred a month back.
Earlier today, the government cut water and electricity lines of four building and the police registered a criminal case against three builders of apartments in Maradu. On Wednesday, the state government announced to register a criminal case against the builders of flats for violating CRZ norms.
As many as 400 flats will be demolished on the court's order. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:59 IST

Gen Rawat to take over as Chairman COSC from outgoing IAF Chief

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat will take over as the new Chairman of Chief of Staff Committee (COSC) from the outgoing Air Chief, BS Dhanoa.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:54 IST

Indian Army team returns from Russia after Exercise TSENTR 2019

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Contingent of Indian Army's Grenadiers regiment reached Adampur airbase in Jalandhar on Thursday after participating in multilateral Exercise TSENTR 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:44 IST

Bhopal Metro to be named after Raja Bhoj, announces Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Bhopal metro will be named after 'Raja Bhoj' and known as 'Bhoj Metro', announced the Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:37 IST

UP: 16-year-old girl raped in Banda

Banda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man here in Mataundh area, police said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:27 IST

PMC bank account holders upset over Rs 1,000 withdrawal limit rule

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Following RBI restrictions on activities of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC Bank) for six months, several account holders gathered outside the Sion branch here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:06 IST

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MLA takes on Naidu over reverse tendering issue

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): YSRCP spokesperson Ambati Rambabu on Thursday accused the TDP of spreading false propaganda against the state government with regard to the reverse tendering issue.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 15:43 IST

Kerala govt steps up demolition process, cuts power supply to 4...

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The Kerala State Electricity Board on Thursday cut the power supply to four buildings in Maradu area of Ernakulam following the Supreme Court order. The state officials had also cut down the water supply since yesterday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 15:41 IST

Govt sanctions 1.23 lakh affordable houses under PMAY (U) in...

New Delhi (India) September 26 (ANI): Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has approved the construction of another 1.23 lakh more affordable houses for the benefit of urban poor under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 15:39 IST

WB: Flash floods in Malda due to breakage of embankment on Fulahar river

Malda (West Bengal) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Following incessant rainfall from the last few days here, a temporary embankment on the Fulahar river broke, which flooded the villages of Ratua I block here affecting around 8000 villagers on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 15:34 IST

BJP reveals true face by sending girl student to jail in...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the BJP government of sending the girl student, who had levelled rape charges against the former union minister Swami Chinmayanand, to jail.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 15:32 IST

AAP appoints Sanjay Singh as election in-charge for Delhi assembly polls

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday appointed Sanjay Singh as the election in-charge for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 15:28 IST

Police should increase patrolling at isolated areas, says...

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Another woman journalist, Radhika, who became a victim of a phone-snatching incident, on Thursday said that police should increase patrolling at several isolated areas across the city in order to curb such cases.

Read More
iocl