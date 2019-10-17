CPI(M) leader Md Salim accuses Sayantan Basu of making derogatory remarks, sends legal notice

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): CPI(M) leader Mohammad Salim has sent a legal notice to BJP West Bengal General Secretary, Sayantan Basu for his derogatory remarks in which he had allegedly referred to Salim as an 'ISI agent'.

In his legal notice, Salim has accused BJP leader Basu of saying that "Md Salim is a known ISI (Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence) agent. Twitter has done the right thing by closing his account".

In the notice, Salim mentioned that on October 13, Basu had made a comment on Salim which was also published by a West Bengal's vernacular dailies.

Salim had come under attack by BJP leadership after criticising Union Minister Babul Supriyo's visit to Jadavpur university.

In September, Supriyo had said that he will file a defamation case against Salim for claiming that the former has made derogatory remarks at a girl student during his visit at Jadavpur University.

Salim has allegedly claimed that Supriyo had misbehaved with women at the university premises.

A huge controversy erupted after BJP leader Supriyo was allegedly heckled by a section of students at Jadavpur University, where he went to participate in an event organized by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS.

The Union Minister was confronted by a group of protestors raising slogans against him. Amid the chaos, the minister sat on the bonnet of a media vehicle and was seen pacifying the agitated students. (ANI)