CPI(M) leader Shyamal Chakraborty dies of COVID-19

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 6 (ANI): Former West Bengal minister and senior CPI(M) leader Shyamal Chakraborty passed away in Kolkata at the age of 76 due to COVID-19.

"CPI(M) expresses its deep sadness at the demise of Shyamal Chakraborty. Comrade Shyamal was a veteran trade union leader, former minister and Central Committee member of the CPI(M). Today the working class and the left movement in the country has lost an important voice," the party said in a statement.

Condoling his death, State CM Mamata Banerjee said,"Saddened at the passing away of the veteran CPI (M) leader, former Member of Parliament and former Bengal minister Shyamal Chakraborty. My condolences to his family, friends and supporters." (ANI)

