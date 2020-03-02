CPI(M) MLAs protest outside Bihar Assembly

Patna (Bihar) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLAs on Monday protested outside the Bihar Assembly over several issues including a demand to withdraw the sedition case against party leader Kanhaiya Kumar.

CPI(M) legislators carried banners and raised slogans outside the Assembly on Monday morning.

"A false sedition case has been filed against Kanhaiya Kumar. Court had dismissed the case. However, Delhi Chief Minister was pressurised to grant sanctions to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar. We demand that the case should be withdrawn," CPI(M) MLA Mehboob Alam told ANI here.

Alam, who is an MLA from Balrampur, also raised the issue of teachers' protest in the state.

"Over four lakh teachers in Bihar are on strike. However, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has suspended over 500 teachers. The exams are being conducted without teachers. And the papers are also being checked by officers instead of teachers," he said.

The CPI(M) MLA urged the Bihar Government to withdraw the suspension of striking teachers and hold talks with them. (ANI)

