CPI(M) protests over Delhi violence, demands SC monitored probe

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers on Thursday took out a protest march here over violence in the national capital demanding an investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

Former Tripura Assembly Speaker Pabitra Kar alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were responsible for the "genocide".

Speaking to ANI Pabitra alleged, "The genocide had been done under the cognizing of the BJP government and the RSS. A lot of people have lost their lives and properties."

"During the violence, for 48 hours, there was no action by the home ministry. Police was a mute spectator of the riots," he alleged.

He demanded an investigation into the matter under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

"The victims of violence should be given compensation and those responsible for the mayhem should be punished," he said.

Former Lok Sabha MP Sankar Prashad Datta also termed the violence as pre-planned. "The situation which arose in the national capital was pre-planned and propagated by the RSS. They deliberately stood in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) while a large number of people are protesting against it. In order to disturb the democratic movement, the RSS people created riots in the city," he alleged.

At least 47 people were killed and more than 200 were seriously injured in the violence that rocked North-East Delhi recently. (ANI)

