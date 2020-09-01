CPI(M) remembers contributions of Pranab Mukherjee, conveys condolence to family

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (Marxist) expressed grief at the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee and conveyed condolences to his family.

The Polit Bureau, CPI (M) said the late Mukherjee was a leading political figure and remembered his contributions in various capacities first as an elected member of the Parliament, then as a Cabinet minister in many governments, and lastly as the President of the country.

It also said that the former President even during his political career had maintained cordial relations with leaders from other parties and "often played the role of the main interlocutor for the governments he represented."

"The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) conveys its deepest condolences to his

son Abhijeet and daughter Sharmistha and other family members," a statement by the party read.

Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain. He was 84. (ANI)

