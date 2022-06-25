CPI(M) terms attack on Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office as 'unacceptable', says CM Pinarayi asks police to take action

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday condemned the attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad and said that the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered the state police to take action against those involved in this irresponsible act.

Speaking to ANI, Yechury said, "Whatever happened in Wayanad is something which we have said is completely unacceptable. We have condemned it. CM of the state and state Government also condemned it and State Police has already begun taking action against those involved in this irresponsible act. The Chief Minister of Kerala has ordered the police to take action and arrests have also taken place, such things do not happen in the democratic system."

Reacting to Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran's statement, CPI(M) leader said, "Whatever happened is wrong and action is going on. Police is acting there and if the allegation is made against the party then our leaders will speak on it."

Indian Youth Congress protested on Saturday outside CPI(M) HQ in Delhi over vandalisation at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad.

After the Youth Congress protest at CPI(M) Headquarters, Yechury said, "What is the point of it. On the one hand, the Congress party accuses the SFI there. Whatever happened has been in Wayanad. Something is condemned by the party, Chief Minister condemns it and action has been taken. The action has been initiated by the police against some of those who are involved in the responsible acts. Action has already begun and it happen last time after that what is the meaning of this protest nobody can understand."



He further said, "Secondly what is the point of coming here to protest. When the Youth Congress tried to assault the Kerala Chief Minister in an aeroplane did the CPI(M) or anybody go to the AICC headquarters to protest? what are they trying to convey? That is very unclear and the protest is no purpose behind it."

Earlier on Friday, Rahul Gandhi's office in Kainatty near Kalpetta in Wayanad was vandalized. The grand old party has alleged the involvement of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) in the attack. Indian Youth Congress, in a tweet, alleged that "goons held the flags of SFI" as they climbed the wall of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office and vandalized it.

Congress leader KC Venugopal had also said that a group of SFI workers and leaders forcefully encroached on the office of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. "They attacked the office people, Rahul Gandhi's staff brutally. We don't know the reason," he said.

Venugopal has accused the police of being a mute spectator when the "SFI workers were vandalising the office."

"This happened in the presence of the Police. It's a clear conspiracy by CPM leadership. For the past 5 days, ED is questioning him after that I don't know why Kerala CPM is going in the way of Narendra Modi to attack him. I think Sitaram Yehcury will take necessary action," he added.

A protest march of the SFI, the students' wing of ruling CPI(M), against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi turned violent as a group of protestors allegedly entered the Lok Sabha member's office and vandalized it.

The student organization was protesting against the creation of buffer zones around forests in the hilly areas of Kerala. (ANI)

