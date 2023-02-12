CPI(M) to lose polls by aligning with Congress, says HM Amit Shah on Tripura assembly elections

Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 12 (ANI): Ahead of Tripura assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that by aligning with Congress, CPI(M) proved that they are going to lose polls.

While speaking at the 'Vijay Sankalp rally' at Chandipur assembly, Shah said, "By aligning with Cong, CPI(M) proved that they're going to lose polls. They couldn't face BJP alone."

"Congress must feel ashamed, they aligned with CPI(M) who killed so many of their members. They have also made Tipra Modha a pawn," Shah added.

Shah further stated that the BJP government has provided health insurance and drinking water was supplied to all the houses.

He added, "Transported gas cylinders, did the work of building toilets, and did the work of giving food for free."

If the work of giving respect rights to all was done, then it was done by the Manik Saha government under the leadership of the Modi government, he further added.

He stated, "In the last five years, we have brought peace to the region. Next year, we will make Tripura prosperous by following the formula, HIRA, given by PM Modi."



Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold two rallies and a roadshow in poll-bound Tripura on Sunday.

Shah began his day by visiting Mata Tripura Sundari Temple at around 11 am in Udaipur town of Tripura.

Later in the day at around 4 pm, the Home Minister will hold a road show in the Pratapgarh Assembly constituency.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed two rallies in poll-bound Tripura, boosting the BJP's campaign, as he attacked the Left-Congress alliance in the state saying they have ignored the interests of the poor.

In the previous polls, the BJP-led alliance ousted the Left Front government creating a record.

Elections will be held on 60 seats in Tripura on February 16. The counting of votes will be held on March 2.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is contesting 55 seats while its partner Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) is contesting five. (ANI)

