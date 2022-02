Kannur (Kerala) [India], February 21 (ANI): A CPI(M) worker was allegedly hacked to death at New Mahe in Thalassery on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.



A police source said that the victim has been identified as Haridas, a fisherman from Punnol. The incident took place at around 2 am on Monday.

The CPI(M) has blamed RSS for the murder.

Further details are awaited and a police investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)