CPI's Binoy Viswam moves Statutory Resolution in RS against extension of ED, CBI chiefs tenure

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam on Tuesday moved a Notice of Statutory Resolution in the Upper House objecting to the ordinances by the Centre to extend the tenure of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) chiefs up to 5 years before the winter session of Parliament which is likely to begin from November 29.

CPI MP has moved Notice of Statutory Resolution under sub-clause (a) of clause (2)0 of article 123 of the Constitution.

"The House disapproves Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 (No. 9 of 2021) promulgated by the President on November 14," the notice reads.



As per the ordinances promulgated on Sunday, a CBI or ED director can be appointed first for a period of two years, but if needed, the tenure can be extended for three more years. This will require three separate annual extensions.

However, no extension can be granted to an ED or CBI chief after a period of five years.

Opposition parties including Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Communist Party of India(Marxist), CPI, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) openly criticized the Centre for bringing an ordinance before the winter session of the Parliament to extend the tenure of directors of the CBI and ED.

The Opposition leaders said the issue would come up in the upcoming Parliament's winter session. (ANI)

