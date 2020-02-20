CPI's D Raja backs Sharad Pawar's suggestion of forming trust for mosque in Ayodhya

New Delhi [India], Feb 20 (ANI): CPI General Secretary D Raja on Thursday backed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar's suggestion of forming a trust for the Mosque to be built in Ayodhya, on lines of the one constituted for construction of the Ram Temple.

The CPI leader said India's secular nature is the basis of this idea.

"That is also an idea because the Indian state is a secular state and Indian state should remain neutral to all religions. If a state can form a trust to construct a temple of the particular community why cannot the same position be taken by the government to build a Mosque because that is also part of Supreme Court judgement?" Raja told ANI.

"The state government should allot five-acre land and the government can implement such things [trust formation]," he further added

Pawar had on Wednesday said that the government should provide funds for the mosque construction in Ayodhya.

"The BJP is dividing people on communal lines. If the government can form a trust for the temple, why can it not give funds for the mosque too by forming another trust?" said Pawar. (ANI)