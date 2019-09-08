CPI's D Raja criticises Doval over his statement on Kashmir

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): CPI general secretary D Raja on Sunday criticised Ajit Doval over his recent comments on the ease of restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the National Security Advisor should refrain from making policy statements.

"Ajit Doval keeps on making a number of policy statements. I do not know whether he is authorised or not to make them. It is for the Prime Minister to explain certain policies," Raja told ANI.

Raja noted that Doval's statements were not in line with the stance maintained by the Central government that the move to revoke Article 370 is India's internal matter.

"Government claims that the Abrogation of Article 370 is India's internal matter and now they are saying it depends on Pakistan's behaviour. There is a lack of clarity," he added.

Noting that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is getting better, Doval had said on Saturday that the easing of curbs in the region depends on Pakistan's behaviour.

"I think the situation is getting much better than what I anticipated. Only one incident was reported on August 6 in which a young boy succumbed to his injuries. He did not die of bullet injury. Post mortem report says he died because some hard object hit him. In so many days, only one incident has been reported and it may be noted that we are talking about a terrorist infested area," said Doval.

"We would like to see all restrictions go, depending on how Pakistan behaves. It is a stimulant and response situation. If Pakistan starts behaving, terrorists won't intimidate and infiltrate. If Pakistan stops sending signals through its towers to operatives, we can lift restrictions," he had said in an interaction with journalists here.

Several restrictions were imposed in the state after the scrapping of Article 370. However, they are being lifted in a phased manner.

Raja added that the government needs to win the confidence of the people of Jammu and Kashmir first before hoping to find any solution for them. (ANI)