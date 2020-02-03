CPM, CPI gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha citing 'prevailing situation over NRC'

New Delhi [India], Feb 3 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (CPI) have given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 citing "prevailing situation in the country over the proposed National Register of Citizens-National Population Register and Citizenship (Amendment) Act".

Congress on Monday also gave a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha over "prevailing situation in the country due to proposed NPR-NRC following the Citizenship Amendment Act".

The notice was submitted by senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman is empowered to accept the notice under the said rule or dismiss it on his discretion.

Protests have been going in several parts of the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens, and National Population Register.

The first phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and will end on April 3. (ANI)

