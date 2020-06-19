CPM MLA Laxman Munda's PSO found dead in Odisha's Sundargarh

Sundargarh (Odisha) [India], June 18 (ANI): The personal security officer (PSO) of CPM MLA Laxman Munda was found dead at his residence in Kurda village of Sundargharh district on Thursday morning, police said.

According to the police, the PSO has been identified as Dambarudhar Sahu.

Police said that Sahu died from a bullet fired from his own service revolver. A case has been registered at Lahsunpada police station and the investigation is on to determine whether it was a suicide or a murder, police added.

The body has been sent for post mortem. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

