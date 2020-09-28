CPM MP Ragesh writes to President on suspension of eight MPs in RS

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 28 (ANI): CPM MP KK Ragesh on Sunday wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind regarding facts related to the incidents occurred in Rajya Sabha and said that the decision to suspend eight members by accusing "unruly behaviour," in the House, had stemmed out from extreme bias of the Hon'ble Deputy Chairman.

"I am bound to submit here that in the House on September 20, 2020, a plethora of blatant defilements, including disregard for Rules 37, 125, 126, 252, and 257, happened during the debate on the aforesaid farm Bills. The demand for division of vote on motions moved by Hon'ble Members of Parliament from the Opposition, prior to the final voice vote on the Bills - be it a statutory resolution, amendment motions, or a matter seeking referral to the Select Committee, were rejected in the most undemocratic manner," he said in the letter.

"I would also like to put on record that the decision to suspend eight members by accusing "unruly behaviour," in the House, had stemmed out from extreme bias of the Hon'ble Deputy Chairman. The video footages of Rajya Sabha TV of 20 September 2020 prove that none of the reasons cited by the Hon'ble Chairman while suspending the members were matching the real facts," he added.



I have seen that each and every motion from the Opposition side were ignored by the chairman by violating rules, disregarding the conventions of Parliament and undermining the Constitution, by opting for the "Voice Vote", Ragesh said.

"With the aforesaid facts are now coming to fore and getting substantiated with evidence, which cannot be rejected, I humbly appeal your excellency to kindly return The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and do not append your signature," added Ragesh.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 have been passed by Parliament in the recently concluded monsoon session. (ANI)

