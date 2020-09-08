CPM workers swim, fish on road to stage protest in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): Workers of Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a unique protest against the state government. The workers were protesting after the water was accumulated in the potholes in Vizianagaram district on Tuesday.

As a part of the protest, CPM workers tried fishing and swimming in the water accumulated in the potholes on the inter-state road near Gumada village in Komarada Mandal.



According to a worker, the inter-state road near the village is damaged and is full of potholes. These potholes are filled with rainwater.

CPM local leader Kolli Sambamurty said, "The road from Parvathipuram via Komarada to Kuneru is used to transport goods and other items to five states. Now, the road has been damaged and the government is not taking care of it."

Sambamurty said, "The passersby travelling by this road are troubled due to the potholes on this road. The situation worsened during the rainy season as these potholes are filled with rainwater."

"The government should respond and get the road repaired properly," he added.

Local auto drivers and construction workers also participated in the protest. (ANI)

