CPRF to organise passing out parade for 42 newly inducted officers through video conferencing

By Ankur Sharma

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): For the first time, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is going to organise the passing out parade of its newly inducted 51st batch of gazetted officers through video conferencing amid lockdown restrictions and social distancing norms.

Junior Home Minister G Kishan Reddy and DG CRPF AP Maheshwari will address the new batch of officers sitting in an auditorium through video conferencing.

The CRPF decided to do e-passing out parade after induction of the latest batch of officers got delayed due to lockdown, a senior CRPF official said.

According to the programme schedule, a total of 42 officers will be inducted into the force. while 17 Officers are B.Tech, 10 are B.E. A 100 minutes programme will have the piping ceremony. CRPF has also prepared a video that will be shown to all. (ANI)

