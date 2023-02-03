Crackdown against child marriages: Guwahati Police apprehends 53 people

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 3 (ANI): In a crackdown against people involved in child marriages in the state, officials of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate on Friday said that as many as 53 people have been apprehended so far.

Besides this, 192 cases related to child marriage have been registered at different police stations under the police commissionerate, a senior police official said.

The state-wide crackdown against child marriage was launched on Thursday night, following the directions of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.



As part of the crackdown, two persons from Moirabari area in Morigaon district were arrested on Thursday night for marrying girls below 18 years, while six accused were apprehended from Majuli district.

On the other hand, Dhubri district police has detained at least 96 persons for their alleged involvement in child marriages.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday night chaired a video-conference meeting with senior officials of the police department, including Superintendents of Police of all districts, regarding the police actions that would be launched state-wide from today onwards against the practice of child marriage in the state.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people to support the government's action to rid the state of the evil practice of child marriage.

"Chaired a VC of SPs in presence of DGP GP Singh regarding State-wide police action to be launched from tomorrow against child marriage and reviewed the arrangements. I appeal to people to extend support & cooperate with us in our endeavour to rid the State of the evil practice," Sarma tweeted in the early hours of Friday. (ANI)

