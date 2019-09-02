The raids were conducted all over Delhi in over 24 sub-divisions.
Crackdown on illegal sale of acid in Delhi, over 100 raids conducted in past 10 days

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:02 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Cracking down on the illegal sale of acid in the national capital, joint teams of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and Delhi Police (DP) have conducted over 100 raids in the last 10 days, issued challans and seized over 1000 litres of concentrated acid.
"In the past 10 days, the joint teams of SDM, DCW and Delhi Police have conducted over 100 raids and issued challans of over Rs 7 lakh. The teams also seized over 1,000 litres of concentrated acid by posing as decoy customers," said an official statement on Monday.
"In almost all shops, no records of acid stored in the shops were maintained, which is the violation of the Supreme Court guidelines and orders of the Delhi government," said the statement.
The raids were conducted as per the directions of Chief Secretary Vijay Dev.
Dev on August 22 had held a meeting and directed all government departments to work towards checking the sale of acid and rehabilitating acid attack survivors.
He had also expressed deep concern over the incidents of acid attacks.
"We are strictly against the open sale of acid and shall take all measures to stop it. I have directed all SDMs and police officials to practice zero-tolerance against the open sale of acid. We will leave no stone unturned for achieving an acid-free Delhi," Dev had said.
DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal, Secretaries of several government departments, representatives of Delhi Police and Delhi State Legal Services Authority were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:22 IST

