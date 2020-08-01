Crane collapse: Out of 11 dead, 4 were HSL staffers, 7 contract workers

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Out of 11 people killed in Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, four were HSL employees and seven were contract workers.

Ten people have been identified as R.Venkat Rao, Chaitanya, Ramu, PV Ratnam, P Naga Demudu, Sathyaraj, Shivakumar, Bhaskar, Prasad and Jagan.

The incident happened while load testing of the crane was being carried out by contractor of Anupam engineers and Green Field and other workmen, who died were involved in the operation and other supports. Suddenly, the crane tilted and collapsed and fell on the north side of the Slipway-4 on the crane track.

Police registered an FIR and are investigating the case. Meanwhile district collector Vinay Chand also launched an enquiry on the incident with a committee. (ANI)

